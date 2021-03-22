ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,539,440 shares of company stock valued at $244,356,558.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

