zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Trading Up 0.9%

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €195.80 ($230.35) and last traded at €194.80 ($229.18). 12,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at €193.00 ($227.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.14 ($191.93).

Get zooplus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €205.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €168.38.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.