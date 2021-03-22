Zoracles (ZORA) Tops One Day Volume of $341,605.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Zoracles token can now be bought for $632.77 or 0.01103761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $341,605.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00136788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00780806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00076032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463 tokens. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

