ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $95,016.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00471475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.91 or 0.00818434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

