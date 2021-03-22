ZumCoin Price Up 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

