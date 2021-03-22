Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $988,681.68 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,052.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZUMZ traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 452,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.