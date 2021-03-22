Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

