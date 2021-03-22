Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 406.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZURN shares. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

