$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

