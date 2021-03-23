$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Transcat reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Transcat stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,271.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $264,816. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

