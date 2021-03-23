-$0.51 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.45). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

