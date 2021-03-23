$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 15,822,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768,232. Discovery has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.