-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Cellectis posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 274.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 193,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $868.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cellectis by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

