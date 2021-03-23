$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

URI stock traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.93. 19,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $330.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

