$10.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.37 billion and the highest is $10.58 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

