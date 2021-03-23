1,000,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 1.04% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $240,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $20,813,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $19,499,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,828,751 shares of company stock worth $413,906,594.

NYSE:AI traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. 60,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,613. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

