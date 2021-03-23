10,077 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.38. 3,096,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,335,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.