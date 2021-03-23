103,171 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,674 shares of company stock worth $47,697,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.