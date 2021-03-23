10,375 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. 21,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,943. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

