$108.76 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $108.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $104.93 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $114.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $449.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.49 million to $481.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.07 million, with estimates ranging from $446.07 million to $484.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

