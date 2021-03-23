11,071 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,215,926. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

