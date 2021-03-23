125,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 158,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

