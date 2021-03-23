$126.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $126.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $502.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,197,000 after buying an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in First Merchants by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

