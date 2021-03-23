1,400,000 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,782,000. Lyft comprises approximately 9.9% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,238 shares of company stock worth $273,181,185. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 379,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,634. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

