15,000 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.