171,160 Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. BayCom accounts for about 1.7% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 1.45% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of BCML traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

