175,289 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.12% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,481. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

