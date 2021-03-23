17,821 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

