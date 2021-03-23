$183.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $160.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

