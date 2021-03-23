186,727 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,988. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.