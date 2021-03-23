$187.20 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $187.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.86 million and the lowest is $183.75 million. GoPro posted sales of $119.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

GPRO stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 248,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,947. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

