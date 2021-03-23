193,510 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000. TPI Composites makes up 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.54% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 720,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

