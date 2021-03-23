1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,232.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $73,232.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00164050 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

