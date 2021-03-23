1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.67% of 1st Source worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Source by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Source by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 1st Source by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

SRCE stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

