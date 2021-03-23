$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.23. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,132%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

