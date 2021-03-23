201,770 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

MOTNU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.