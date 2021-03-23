$217.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $217.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.00 million and the highest is $226.40 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $559.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.