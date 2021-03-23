$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $228.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 18,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.