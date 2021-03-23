$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.24 million to $24.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $15.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Zynex has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

