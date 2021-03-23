$23.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $23.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.06 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB opened at $293.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.42. Facebook has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $835.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,639 shares of company stock valued at $354,331,444 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.