255,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,337,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000.

OTCMKTS:KINZU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,849. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

