2,649 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.11.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,393. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.17 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

