273,512 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Acquired by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Azora Capital LP owned 0.41% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,974. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

