27,653 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

