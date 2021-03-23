278,489 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. At Home Group makes up 2.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.43% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NYSE:HOME traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 105,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

