280,286 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 3.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.37% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 1,017,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.