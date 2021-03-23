282,133 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 282,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,889,000. Capital One Financial comprises 2.5% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. 97,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,787. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

