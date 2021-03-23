296,043 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

AIRC stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

