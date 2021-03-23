29,782 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $726.63. 10,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,995. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.28 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

