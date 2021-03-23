$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $3.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.09 and the lowest is $3.55. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

